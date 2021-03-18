SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock Position Lowered by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,685 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of SI-BONE worth $5,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SIBN. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,480,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in SI-BONE by 237.1% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 558,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,701,000 after buying an additional 392,852 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in SI-BONE by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 691,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,682,000 after buying an additional 362,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SI-BONE by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,242,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,039,000 after buying an additional 263,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors lifted its position in SI-BONE by 317.0% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 272,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,143,000 after buying an additional 207,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 235,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $7,343,162.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $1,146,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 386,736 shares of company stock worth $11,832,523 over the last quarter. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SIBN opened at $31.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.02 and its 200-day moving average is $26.36. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $33.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 12.22, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 61.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SIBN. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

