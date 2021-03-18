SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Sets New 52-Week High at $33.74

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.74 and last traded at $33.06, with a volume of 31004 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.98.

A number of analysts recently commented on SIBN shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SI-BONE from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SI-BONE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.02 and a 200-day moving average of $26.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 45.03% and a negative net margin of 61.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $1,146,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Gordon Freund sold 235,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $7,343,162.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 386,736 shares of company stock valued at $11,832,523. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SI-BONE by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,242,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,039,000 after purchasing an additional 263,523 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in SI-BONE by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 806,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,128,000 after purchasing an additional 163,696 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in SI-BONE by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 691,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,682,000 after purchasing an additional 362,100 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in SI-BONE by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 654,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,580,000 after purchasing an additional 233,111 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in SI-BONE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,133,000. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

