SIBCoin (SIB) Trading Down 5.8% Over Last Week

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0564 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SIBCoin has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. SIBCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $762.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,168.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,784.60 or 0.03068009 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.20 or 0.00345894 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $528.89 or 0.00909244 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.33 or 0.00401130 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $200.19 or 0.00344150 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003647 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.74 or 0.00248830 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00021111 BTC.

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,046,285 coins. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

