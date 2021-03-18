Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SIEN. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Sientra in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sientra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

Shares of NASDAQ SIEN opened at $7.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $428.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.95. Sientra has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). Sientra had a negative net margin of 123.88% and a negative return on equity of 174.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Sientra will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Sientra by 252.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sientra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Sientra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sientra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Sientra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

