Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Shares Down 7.4%

Shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.85 and last traded at $3.88. 968,691 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 3,484,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SIFY. TheStreet upgraded Sify Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sify Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sify Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 628,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 88,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services.

