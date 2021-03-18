SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,544,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,389 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.87% of SIGA Technologies worth $33,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGA. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SIGA Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 339.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 9,667 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SIGA Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGA opened at $6.58 on Thursday. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $8.10. The company has a market cap of $505.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.06.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

