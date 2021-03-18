Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target Raised to $280.00 at Morgan Stanley

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Signature Bank from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Signature Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.88.

Shares of SBNY traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $240.35. 2,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,048. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $68.98 and a 52-week high of $247.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $419.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.44 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 34.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,255 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Signature Bank by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 39.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 173,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,439,000 after buying an additional 49,565 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 106.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after buying an additional 39,574 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Signature Bank by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

