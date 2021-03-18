Signature Bank’s (SBNY) “Strong-Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $290.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $255.00. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 21.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SBNY. UBS Group increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Signature Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.71.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $239.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.15. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $68.98 and a 1-year high of $247.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $419.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.44 million. Analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1,140.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 696,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,384,000 after buying an additional 640,382 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth $65,968,000. Mirova US LLC raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 773,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,630,000 after buying an additional 365,825 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth $48,045,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Signature Bank by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 496,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,152,000 after acquiring an additional 324,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

