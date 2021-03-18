Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.61 EPS

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Signet Jewelers updated its FY 2022

IntraDay guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022

IntraDay guidance to EPS.

Signet Jewelers stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,033,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,011. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Signet Jewelers has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $65.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.33.

SIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Signet Jewelers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

