Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)’s stock price dropped 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.50 and last traded at $27.53. Approximately 629,453 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,031,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.78.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SGFY shares. William Blair began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

In other news, CAO Laurence Michael Orton acquired 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $124,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David Pierre acquired 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $316,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 772,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,549,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 33,300 shares of company stock worth $799,200.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

