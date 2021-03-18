Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Trading Down 12.3%

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) shares traded down 12.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $143.08 and last traded at $146.18. 2,073,846 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 1,455,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.71.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $40.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.29.

The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.35 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.72.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 17,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $2,273,734.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,169.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 28,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total transaction of $4,041,653.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,836 shares in the company, valued at $4,041,653.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,119 shares of company stock worth $15,281,418.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $529,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 978,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,086,000 after buying an additional 110,672 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $774,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $6,729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

