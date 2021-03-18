Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

SBGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ SBGI opened at $37.95 on Thursday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.01.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.72. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 46.11% and a positive return on equity of 72.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, SVP David B. Gibber sold 4,746 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $183,765.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David R. Bochenek sold 5,789 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $209,967.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,504 shares of company stock worth $1,501,702. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBGI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 252.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,629,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,760,000 after buying an additional 1,883,393 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter valued at $18,730,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 389.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 364,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after buying an additional 290,059 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter valued at $7,326,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,570,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,023,000 after buying an additional 172,580 shares during the period. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

