SingularityNET Achieves Market Capitalization of $256.12 Million (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 24.7% higher against the dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $256.12 million and $5.26 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000508 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00051049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00013061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.10 or 0.00634865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00069305 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00025097 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00034104 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGI) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,423,422 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SingularityNET Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

