SingularityNET (AGI) 1-Day Volume Reaches $5.00 Million

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000504 BTC on major exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $252.79 million and $5.00 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00051323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00014895 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $361.81 or 0.00624722 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00068388 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00024878 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (AGI) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,634,511 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

