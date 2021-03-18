Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) dropped 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.64 and last traded at $2.65. Approximately 624,145 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,704,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

SIOX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.45.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3.02. The firm has a market cap of $125.21 million and a P/E ratio of -1.40.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts predict that Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $5,560,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $985,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. 24.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

