Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) will report $1.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.32 billion and the lowest is $1.26 billion. Skechers U.S.A. posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full year sales of $5.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $6.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Skechers U.S.A..

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SKX shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Skechers U.S.A. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $4,765,000.00. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $5,718,000.00. Insiders sold 511,168 shares of company stock worth $19,475,234 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 17.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,320,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $462,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,419 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth about $72,512,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth about $43,874,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,751.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 507,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,342,000 after buying an additional 480,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter worth about $14,027,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SKX opened at $41.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Skechers U.S.A. has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $42.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.92 and a 200-day moving average of $34.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.59 and a beta of 1.26.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

