Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Skyline Champion from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Skyline Champion from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Skyline Champion stock opened at $45.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 49.34 and a beta of 2.62. Skyline Champion has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $47.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $377.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.23 million. Research analysts predict that Skyline Champion will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 368,559 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $16,161,312.15. Also, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 70,421 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $3,210,493.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,204,862.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKY. FMR LLC raised its position in Skyline Champion by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after buying an additional 105,135 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 434.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 45,543 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

