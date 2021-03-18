Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 172.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 12,584 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $547,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 179.9% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 7,964 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 28,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,380,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $691,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $951,665.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,598.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $1,780,918 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $182.81 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.31 and a 12 month high of $195.82. The firm has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.98 and its 200-day moving average is $154.88.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.39%.

Several brokerages have commented on SWKS. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $174.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.20.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

