SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 76.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 533,354 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SLM by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,917,000 after buying an additional 15,153 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SLM by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 55,858 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of SLM by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 8,752 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SLM by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 480,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 49,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SLM by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,225,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 67,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

SLM opened at $17.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.64. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.40. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $366.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.89 million. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 23.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.45%.

In other SLM news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $105,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

