Small Love Potion 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.24 Million (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One Small Love Potion token can now be bought for approximately $0.0769 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Small Love Potion has traded 60.2% higher against the US dollar. Small Love Potion has a market cap of $3.51 million and $3.24 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $267.01 or 0.00458022 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00062163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.82 or 0.00145497 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00056622 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00076017 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $363.65 or 0.00623808 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Small Love Potion Token Profile

Small Love Potion’s total supply is 45,735,622 tokens. Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Small Love Potion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Small Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

