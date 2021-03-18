Small Love Potion (SLP) Price Hits $0.0737

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. During the last week, Small Love Potion has traded up 36.2% against the dollar. Small Love Potion has a market cap of $3.37 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Small Love Potion token can now be bought for about $0.0737 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Small Love Potion

Small Love Potion’s total supply is 45,735,622 tokens. Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com

Small Love Potion Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Small Love Potion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Small Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

