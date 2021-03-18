Smartshare (SSP) Price Hits $0.0003

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded up 30.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Smartshare token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Smartshare has a market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $525,957.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 62.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare (SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 tokens. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

