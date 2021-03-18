Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,149,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 167,224 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.49% of Smith & Nephew worth $90,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNN opened at $38.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12-month low of $26.07 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.462 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Commerzbank cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

