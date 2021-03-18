Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,473.87

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,473.87 ($19.26) and traded as high as GBX 1,557 ($20.34). Smiths Group shares last traded at GBX 1,512.50 ($19.76), with a volume of 463,294 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on SMIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,690 ($22.08) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,570.83 ($20.52).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.21. The stock has a market cap of £6.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,491.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,473.87.

In other Smiths Group news, insider George Buckley purchased 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,454 ($19.00) per share, with a total value of £12,504.40 ($16,337.08).

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

