Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stake Boosted by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,384 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Snap were worth $8,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,462,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,555,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,117,000 after buying an additional 40,659 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 262.3% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,244,000 after buying an additional 2,938,866 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Snap by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,472,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,678,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Snap by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,239,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,211,000 after purchasing an additional 48,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $63.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.46 billion, a PE ratio of -85.27 and a beta of 1.29. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $73.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The firm had revenue of $911.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Snap from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Snap from $57.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cowen upped their target price on Snap from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.21.

In other news, insider Jared Grusd sold 52,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $2,660,039.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,735,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,421,819.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $154,544.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,013.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,625 shares of company stock valued at $8,851,763.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

Featured Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.