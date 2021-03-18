Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Trading Down 8.5% After Insider Selling

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)’s share price dropped 8.5% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $58.22 and last traded at $58.49. Approximately 22,546,291 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 22,747,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.95.

Specifically, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $154,544.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,013.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $379,005.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 250,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,659,606.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,178 shares of company stock worth $11,089,113 in the last quarter.

Get Snap alerts:

SNAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Huber Research upgraded shares of Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.21.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.40 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $911.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.44 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.