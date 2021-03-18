Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Holdings Decreased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,403,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,234 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 2.59% of Snap-on worth $240,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,078,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,523,000 after acquiring an additional 72,784 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,042,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,361,000 after acquiring an additional 376,444 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,801,000 after acquiring an additional 24,404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,845,000 after acquiring an additional 48,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 567,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,253,000 after buying an additional 70,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

SNA traded up $5.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $228.00. 1,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,436. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.27 and a 200 day moving average of $172.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $90.72 and a 52 week high of $223.10.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.15, for a total transaction of $4,224,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,385,124.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 26,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total value of $4,470,213.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,624 shares of company stock valued at $12,718,128 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.