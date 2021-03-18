Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) traded down 5.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $216.10 and last traded at $216.70. 3,958,048 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 4,617,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $230.30.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNOW. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $264.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Snowflake from $285.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.16.

Get Snowflake alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.80.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.64 million. The business’s revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $11,796,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,796,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.07, for a total value of $5,855,716.41. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 68,961 shares in the company, valued at $15,796,896.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 737,749 shares of company stock valued at $163,442,016 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.