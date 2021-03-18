Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $493.40 Million

Equities analysts expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) to announce $493.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $480.00 million to $506.79 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile posted sales of $392.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full year sales of $2.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.76 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.26%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.60.

SQM opened at $55.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.29, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $60.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 92,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.