Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Software Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:STWRY opened at $10.11 on Thursday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.95.

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $283.66 million for the quarter.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

