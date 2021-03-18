Solana (SOL) Price Down 13.2% Over Last 7 Days

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Solana has a total market cap of $3.77 billion and approximately $75.87 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Solana has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One Solana coin can now be bought for $14.12 or 0.00024350 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana Profile

Solana (SOL) is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 491,137,099 coins and its circulating supply is 267,326,555 coins. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Solana is solana.com . Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

Solana Coin Trading

