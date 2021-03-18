SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Trading Down 8.6%

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) shares traded down 8.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $264.83 and last traded at $266.49. 919,679 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,246,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $291.43.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $386.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.56.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.83. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. Research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total value of $3,041,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 307,336 shares in the company, valued at $93,467,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $304,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,941 shares of company stock valued at $5,246,501. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

