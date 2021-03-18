Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Shares Down 9%

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) shares dropped 9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.05 and last traded at $6.05. Approximately 2,937,871 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,601,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

SLDB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.04.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. On average, analysts predict that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ilan Ganot sold 10,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $65,777.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carl Ashley Morris sold 23,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $206,838.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 287,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,740.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,486 shares of company stock worth $336,319 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 84,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Solid Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Solid Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $581,000. Institutional investors own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

