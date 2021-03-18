Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) fell 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.72 and last traded at $1.75. 1,363,936 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 4,958,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNGX. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Soligenix from $7.25 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Soligenix in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Get Soligenix alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $55.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.81.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Soligenix by 1,086.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 135,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 124,334 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Soligenix by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soligenix during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Soligenix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Soligenix by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 17,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

About Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX)

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Soligenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soligenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.