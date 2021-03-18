Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of NYSE:SAH opened at $55.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 2.58. Sonic Automotive has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $55.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 18.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 7,117 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 85,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 6,911 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,162,000 after buying an additional 128,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

