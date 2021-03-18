Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) shares were down 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.08 and last traded at $40.36. Approximately 3,190,923 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 3,058,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.09.

Several analysts have recently commented on SONO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Sonos from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Sonos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sonos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get Sonos alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.36, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.86 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $1,693,552.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,520 shares in the company, valued at $5,906,419.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 426,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $15,352,558.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 600,639 shares of company stock worth $19,923,896. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SONO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Company Profile (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.