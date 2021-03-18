Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Macquarie downgraded Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNE. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sony in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Sony by 71.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNE opened at $105.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.66. Sony has a 12 month low of $51.58 and a 12 month high of $118.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.49 billion. Sony had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sony will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

