Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Down 5.5%

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)’s stock price traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.44 and last traded at $9.45. 7,205,290 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 18,426,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRNE. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

