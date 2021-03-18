South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist increased their target price on South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get South State alerts:

In other South State news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 5,120 shares of South State stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $411,136.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,105.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 12,387 shares of South State stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total value of $1,136,631.12. Insiders sold 47,102 shares of company stock worth $4,077,127 in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in South State by 69.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 8,532 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in South State by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 402,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,070,000 after acquiring an additional 31,364 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in South State by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 154,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,201,000 after acquiring an additional 10,026 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in South State by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in South State by 35.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 110,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 28,635 shares in the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSB opened at $88.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 57.41 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.44 and a 200 day moving average of $68.83. South State has a 52-week low of $40.42 and a 52-week high of $93.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.04). South State had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $363.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that South State will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.