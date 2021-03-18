South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.75.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist increased their target price on South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.
In other South State news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 5,120 shares of South State stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $411,136.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,105.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 12,387 shares of South State stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total value of $1,136,631.12. Insiders sold 47,102 shares of company stock worth $4,077,127 in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of SSB opened at $88.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 57.41 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.44 and a 200 day moving average of $68.83. South State has a 52-week low of $40.42 and a 52-week high of $93.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.04). South State had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $363.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that South State will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.
About South State
South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.
