Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,488,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,506 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 2.64% of Southwest Gas worth $90,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,066,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,280,000 after buying an additional 221,787 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 1,012.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 136,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,529,000 after acquiring an additional 123,893 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,619,000 after acquiring an additional 101,096 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,984,000 after acquiring an additional 64,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,863,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWX opened at $66.07 on Thursday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $81.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.91.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $914.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.13 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 6.82%. Research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

SWX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

