Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Raised to “Overweight” at US Capital Advisors

SWN has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $4.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.24. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $4.69.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $779.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.05 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 127.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWN. Proficio Capital Partners bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $0. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,860,000. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 164.8% during the third quarter. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 827.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,883 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

