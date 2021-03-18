Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,428,620 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,140 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.24% of Southwestern Energy worth $4,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,771,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,119,000 after purchasing an additional 462,797 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 161,328 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 16,045 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 645.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 93,673 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 81,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 211,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 76,120 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SWN. Johnson Rice raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $4.42 on Thursday. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $4.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.24.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 127.97%. The business had revenue of $779.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.05 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.