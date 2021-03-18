Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)’s stock price fell 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.13 and last traded at $4.17. 13,961,927 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 20,586,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWN. US Capital Advisors upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $779.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.05 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 127.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,018,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 195,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 15,065 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 648,932 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 81,103 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,716,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 9.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,910,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,991,000 after acquiring an additional 7,848,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

