Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) Price Hits $0.0147 on Top Exchanges

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded up 269.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Sparkle Loyalty token can now be bought for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sparkle Loyalty has traded up 110.2% against the US dollar. Sparkle Loyalty has a market cap of $191,031.49 and $542.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $264.04 or 0.00453919 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00061754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.04 or 0.00130717 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00058028 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $380.82 or 0.00654684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00076109 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Sparkle Loyalty Token Profile

Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,003,335 tokens. Sparkle Loyalty’s official website is sparkleloyalty.io

Sparkle Loyalty Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkle Loyalty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sparkle Loyalty using one of the exchanges listed above.

