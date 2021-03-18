SparkPoint (SRK) Trading 22.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. SparkPoint has a market capitalization of $151.86 million and approximately $8.18 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00051255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00014602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $365.07 or 0.00628202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00068751 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00025080 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00034514 BTC.

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SparkPoint (CRYPTO:SRK) is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,995,418,352 coins and its circulating supply is 7,927,114,394 coins. The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io . The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparkPoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

