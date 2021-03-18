Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) Trading Down 11.4% Over Last 7 Days

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 18th. Over the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. Spartan Protocol has a market capitalization of $65.85 million and $15.06 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spartan Protocol token can now be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00001762 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $262.31 or 0.00448939 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00061719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.62 or 0.00129421 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00057555 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.63 or 0.00644590 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00075593 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Token Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 63,960,280 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,960,254 tokens. The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org . The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol

Spartan Protocol Token Trading

