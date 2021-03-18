SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) is Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,540,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,905 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF accounts for 3.1% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 4.35% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $68,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 215,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,593,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RWO traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $47.99. 133,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,757. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.04. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.37 and a fifty-two week high of $48.17.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

