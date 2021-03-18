SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 591.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $330.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.83. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $182.10 and a 12-month high of $331.03.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

