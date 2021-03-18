SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Stake Reduced by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,066,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,201 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF comprises about 1.3% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 2.06% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $29,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 118,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter.

CWI traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,563. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.80. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $29.98.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

