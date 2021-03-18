SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,348 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.77% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $10,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLY opened at $98.33 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $40.78 and a 52 week high of $99.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.58.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

